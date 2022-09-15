Two Redmond High teachers receive special honors at back-to-school assembly

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two Redmond High School teachers were recognized for national and regional achievements at a back-to-school assembly Thursday.

Lance Hill, RHS Agriscience and Fabrication & Design teacher, was awarded the Honorary American FFA Degree – the highest National FFA (Future Farmers of America) honor. Lance has been teaching in the Redmond School District for 13 years and has 25 years of teaching experience overall.

“Lance Hill is well-known in the agriculture and FFA world. His work with students in these areas is unmatched, and it's no wonder he is receiving this award,” said Dr. Audrey Haugan, Redmond High principal. “He makes a difference in the lives of our students every day, and the honors and awards our students bring to Redmond High School year after year are a testament to his hard work and dedication.”

Hill will be receiving his plaque and medal at the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis next month, where the RHS FFA Livestock Evaluation Team will also be competing for the national title.

Ben Lawson, RHS Band and Choir teacher, was awarded the 2023 Regional Teacher of the Year through the High Desert Education Service District. He received a plaque and a $500 cash award at the assembly. Lawson is also in the running for Oregon’s 2023 Teacher of the Year.

“Ben has been teaching for eighteen years and has touched thousands of young lives with his passion for music, his creativity, and his unwavering commitment to music education,” said Principal Haugan.

Principal Haugan also spoke about how Lawson went above and beyond during the pandemic to keep his students involved and connected through music. “If something did not work well, Ben created something new. I don’t think anyone spent more time or energy in creating new ideas to engage his students as Ben did.”

“We’re very grateful to have such incredible educators on our team and in our community,” said Dr. Charan Cline, Redmond School District superintendent.