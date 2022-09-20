Hospice of Redmond’s Festival of Trees returns to Deschutes County Fairgrounds in December

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Hospice of Redmond's annual fundraising event, Festival of Trees, is returning to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds this December. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the beloved event will be held in person on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Hospice of Redmond’s Festival of Trees supports hospice services for those living throughout Central Oregon.

"We are ecstatic to bring Festival of Trees back to its in-person format, including the Gala and auction,” said Jane McGuire, Executive Director of Hospice of Redmond. “Festival of Trees is an annual holiday tradition many Central Oregonians look forward to each year. We cannot wait to see all the beautiful faces we’ve missed over the past two years."

Festival of Trees has been a Central Oregon tradition for 38 years. The event helps fund many of the nonprofit's hospice and palliative care services and is their most significant source of fundraising each year.

Due to safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Hospice of Redmond transformed Festival of Trees into Tour of Trees over the past two years. The event change allowed people to visit beautifully decorated trees at local businesses throughout Central Oregon in person or online while participating in the auction via an online format.

This year, the event will return to its traditional format with in-person viewing at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, a formal Gala, and a live auction. To build excitement for the holiday season and upcoming festival, several of the trees that will be auctioned will be on display throughout downtown Redmond.

Hospice of Redmond is accepting Tree Decorator and Sponsor applications through October 15th. Tree Decorators will decorate the trees at the Fairgrounds on Friday, December 2nd. The community is invited to come to the fairgrounds for a free viewing of the trees on Saturday, December 3rd. The Gala and live auction will be held later that evening, and the trees will be delivered to the winning bidders on Sunday, December 4th.

"We are still looking for sponsors, tree decorators, and volunteers who want to be a part of this extraordinary event," said Jayme O’Neill, Marketing Coordinator at Hospice of Redmond.

Funds raised at Festival of Trees make it possible for Hospice of Redmond to provide terminally ill people and their families services not covered by Medicare or private insurance. These services include bereavement counseling, the Transitions program for people with life-limiting illnesses, and Camp Sunrise, an annual grief camp for children throughout Central Oregon.

For more information about Festival of Trees 2022, contact Hospice of Redmond at (541) 548-7483 or email festivaloftrees@hospiceofredmond.org. If you wish to support Hospice of Redmond through giving, please visit their website hospiceofredmond.org and click the donate button. Any amount is appreciated, and all donations help families in Central Oregon.

###

Hospice of Redmond is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit, independent, and Medicare-certified organization founded in 1981 that has touched the lives of hundreds of individuals throughout Central Oregon by providing compassionate and quality end-of-life care, bereavement, transitions programs, and community support.