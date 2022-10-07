Cascades East Transit to build four new bus stops in Redmond for future ‘flex-route’ service

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cascades East Transit will begin constructing four new bus stops in Redmond, starting next week.

Cascades Civil Corp. is the contractor performing the work.

An overview of the bus stop construction schedule, traffic control plans, stop locations, and public engagement activities for the City of Redmond's future flex-route transit service can be accessed on CET's website at https://cascadeseasttransit.com/redmond-flex-routes/.

Please contact Derek Hofbauer, COIC Outreach and Engagement Administrator, at dhofbauer@coic.org or 541-548-9534 if you have questions about the project.