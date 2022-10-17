Redmond Airport to hold multi-agency disaster drill Wednesday, says flights won’t be affected

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Redmond Municipal Airport and Redmond Fire and Rescue will conduct a full-scale emergency response disaster training drill Wednesday, starting at 9 a.m., as required by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Several emergency response vehicles and personnel will be onsite, and RDM officials would like to reassure travelers the exercise will not impact commercial flight operations. All RDM flights will depart and arrive as scheduled.

The FAA requires airports of RDM’s size to conduct realistic commercial passenger aircraft disaster training drills once every three years. About 35 participants will act as passengers with a wide variety of challenges including triage of realistic mock injuries, transportation of the injured, identification and reunification of passengers with their family.

RDM and Redmond Fire and Rescue have coordinated with multiple regional partners to practice, learn and prepare together, including: Black Butte Ranch Fire Department, Bend Fire Department, Sisters – Camp Sherman Fire District, Crook County Fire and EMS, Sunriver Fire Department, Crooker River Ranch Fire and Rescue, St. Charles Health System including Redmond, Prineville, Madras and Bend, St. Charles Family Care in Redmond, Crook County Health Department, Deschutes County Health Department, Jefferson County Health Department, Redmond Police Department, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office including Search and Rescue, Oregon Health Authority, Life Flight, Air Link, Redmond Proficiency Academy, and local air carriers and the Transportation Security Administration representatives that serve RDM.

“The experience gained during disaster drills of this nature is extremely valuable to the emergency responders, hospitals, air carriers, and numerous support agencies involved. Redmond Fire and Rescue continually trains to seamlessly operate with efficiency from the Redmond Airport Fire Station,” stated Redmond Fire and Rescue Chief Pat Dale.

The airport will be open during the disaster drill exercise. Again, they say flight operations will not be impacted.