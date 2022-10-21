ODOT to update city councilors on plans, funding for Highway 97 South Redmond Corridor Project

Grant from new federal infrastructure program would enable larger project, 2 roundabouts

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several major road projects are underway on the roads around Bend, and a major one is starting on highways 20 and 97 on the north end of town. Meanwhile, plans are proceeding for a major project, in the works for years, to improve Highway 97 on the south end of Redmond and on major connecting streets.

An update on the US 97 South Redmond Corridor Project is being presented to Redmond city councilors next Tuesday evening.

A big chunk of the funding would come in a grant from the federal government's Rural Surface Transportation program.

"This is a new grant program for expanding surface transportation infrastructure in rural areas (population <200,000)," ODOT says. "Program goals include increasing connectivity, improving safety and reliability of moving people and freight, generating economic growth, and improving quality of life."

The project as being presented Tuesday evening that would be covered in part by the grant would include a pavement rebuild on Highway 97 from Veterans Way to Yew Avenue, other corridor improvements and on Canal Boulevard, a roundabout at Highway 126 and Southeast Ninth Street, another roundabout at Veterans Way/Ninth Street/Airport Way and the Ninth Street connection, and an extension of 19th Street.

The total project budget is estimated at $110 million, with $32.3 million from ODOT, $25 million from the city ($15 million from urban renewal funds and $10 million from the capital improvements fund) and a federal grant of $52.6 million.

ODOT also lays out a scaled-down proposal if the grant is not approved, leaving out the two roundabouts and modifying the Canal Boulevard improvements.

You can find some earlier details here: https://southredmond97.org/

Kelsey McGee is meeting with ODOT Area Manager Robert Townsend to learn more about the project elements and the latest timeline. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 First at Five.

Here is the full presentation: