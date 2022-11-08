Redmond DMV office to reopen three days a week after nearly six-month closure

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After a nearly six-month closure, due to staffing shortages, the Redmond DMV office will reopen Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays starting Nov. 15 at the office located at 3835 SW 21st Place, Suite 101 in Redmond, the agency announced Tuesday.

Hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and on Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The office will remain closed Mondays and Fridays.

Staff shortages resulted in a temporary reduction in service days and hours in several DMV offices statewide.

“We recommend going online to DMV2U more than ever,” DMV Administrator Amy Joyce said. “Every time you need a DMV service, see if you can get it done at DMV2U.Oregon.gov. We’ve added over two dozen services in the past three years.”

Some services, like adding the Real ID option to your license, must be done in person. Before you go to DMV, make sure your local office is open by visiting the office’s page at OregonDMV.com.

“DMV has been experiencing the same shortage of applicants for job openings as other employers statewide and nationwide,” Joyce said. “The people working at your local DMV live in your community — and could use your help.”

DMV Job Openings

Apply for a job at ODOT today at www.odotjobs.com. Select "Department of Transportation" under the Company menu.

New positions post frequently. If you don’t see a DMV job in the area where you live, please check back regularly or consider a different opportunity at ODOT. Jobs are full time and include great benefits.

We are committed to having a workforce that reflects the diversity of Oregon, and especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply — those who are bilingual including those who speak English as a second language, people of color, people with disabilities, and members of the LGBTQ community.

“In the meantime, please be kind and patient to your local DMV staff — they are your neighbors, friends and maybe even family,” Joyce said.