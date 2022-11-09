Redmond School Board chooses Robert Perry to fill vacated board seat

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) - Robert Perry was appointed as the newest Redmond School Board member at Wednesday evening’s board meeting. Five top candidates were interviewed by board members to fill Shawn Hartfield's recently vacated position until June 30, 2023.

Four school board positions are up for ballot election in May of next year. Anyone interested in being elected for a board position can file an application with the Deschutes County Clerk’s Office for placement on the May 2023 ballot.

The Redmond Board of Directors consists of five members elected to serve overlapping four-year terms as non-salaried trustees of the school district. As elected officials, the Board is responsible for the scope, depth and quality of education and is the official policy-making body of the school district.

In addition to establishing policies for the operation of the district, the Board defines the philosophy of the district, determines educational goals and standards, authorizes curriculum revision or development, approves employment and termination of personnel, approves the budget and sets the tax rate, approves property purchases, approves new building plans, and hears grievances of employees, students, and citizens.

The responsibilities of a School Board Director require the unselfish giving of time and service. There are an endless number of meetings and school functions to attend; unlimited amounts of reports, agendas, proposals and other information to read and study; and a variety of difficult decisions to make.