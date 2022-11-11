Seventh annual ‘Fill your Pantry’ event takes place Saturday at Deschutes County Fairgrounds

Discount bulk-buying event features Central Oregon growers' products

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The seventh annual Central Oregon Fill Your Pantry event, a bulk food-buying event featuring locally grown products, takes place Saturday in the OSU-Extension Service parking lot at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kelsey McGee is talking with organizers of the event and other organizations involved in the fight against hunger in Central Oregon. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Here is the rest of the event organizers' press release:

Fill Your Pantry is a community bulk buying event created so Central Oregonians can fill up their pantries, freezers, root cellars, and garages full of nutritious local products for the long High Desert winter.

Farmers, ranchers, orchardists, and producers will be selling large quantities of items: 10-lb. bags of onions, 20-lb. boxes of apples, mixed boxes of grass fed beef, gallon jars of kraut, etc. All items will be at discount bulk prices.

This is a great opportunity for farmers to sell food before the harsh Central Oregon winter and for Central Oregonians to save money and eat well all winter long. This event operates like a Farmers Market, except in bulk quantities. There will be no sign-up necessary to come; all are welcome!

“With the volatile economy, ever-changing food prices, and transportation issues, now feels like the time to secure our food for the winter,” says Megan Kellner-Rode, event coordinator. “It is wonderful to know that we can rely on our local farmers to feed us all winter long.”

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP/EBT) and Farm Direct Nutrition Program (FDNP) vouchers are accepted at this event. Bend Farmers Market will be present to exchange SNAP/EBT for tokens that can be used at most vendor booths, and will be offering up to $20 matching funds with the Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) program. This means that if $20 of SNAP funds are exchanged, $40 in SNAP tokens will be received!

This year is going to be a bit chilly, so please bundle up! We also recommend bringing a cart, wheelbarrow, wagon, or anything that can help you haul a load of delicious local bulk vegetables, meats, and more!

Help support and strengthen the Central Oregon local food system! For more information on what to expect, vendor information, and more, visit our website at www.centraloregonfillyourpantry.com.