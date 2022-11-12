Redmond’s Old-Fashion Christmas jump-starts early Christmas shopping, fun

(Update: Adding video, comments from show promoter)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's starting to look and feel a lot like Christmas, with the snow coming down this weekend, which sets just the right tone for the eighth annual Old-Christmas Fair, at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

Hundreds of people bundled up Saturday to see a variety of artists and get started early on some Christmas shopping.

"It's great, and it gets a lot of support," show promoter Richard Esterman said Saturday amid the hustle and bustle. "I'm glad everybody's getting out and doing more events, and coming out to see the events."

"It's been very positive and very busy. It's just a great event to go out and check out," he added.

There are gifts, arts, antiques and plenty of food, along with a Candy Land maze leading to Santa himself. If you missed the event on Saturday, you can still catch it on Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.