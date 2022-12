The nonprofit Coco's Kids is selling Christmas trees this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CK Bingo in Redmond to benefit the young athletes at Elite Volleyball Academy, with Santa paying a visit and lots of fun.

