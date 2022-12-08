City of Redmond invites public to retirement celebration for George Endicott, Jay Patrick

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The City of Redmond invites the public to attend a celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 5-7 p.m. at Juniper Golf Clubhouse, honoring Mayor George Endicott's and Councilor Jay Patrick’s combined 40 years of dedicated service to the community.

This is an opportunity to share memories, enjoy a few laughs, and extend our appreciation for the leadership they have provided.

Mayor George Endicott served as a Redmond city councilor for three years prior to holding the elected position of mayor for 14 years. Jay Patrick has held a seat on Redmond City Council since 1999. Combined, they have provided the community with a remarkable 40 years of community service and leadership.

This event is open to the public and free to attend. Light hors d'oeuvres will be served. RSVPs are appreciated, please contact Ramona Sorensen at Ramona.sorensen@redmondoregon.gov.