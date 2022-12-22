Redmond police seek driver of pickup who may have witnessed serious-injury vehicle-pedestrian crash

Motorist was at intersection 'seconds before' crash, police say

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Redmond police are looking for a pickup truck driver who may have witnessed a vehicle-pedestrian crash Wednesday evening that left the victim with life-threatening injuries.

Redmond police and fire personnel responded around 5:15 p.m. to the reported crash at the intersection of Southwest Black Butte Boulevard and Ninth Street, Lieutenant Jesse Petersen said.

Th pedestrian was quickly taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend, he said, while the driver of the involved vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with investigating officers.

With the crash still under investigation, no other details were released.

However, Petersen said police want to speak with the driver of a pickup “which was not involved in the crash but was at the intersection seconds before.”

They are are looking for the driver of a pickup that had been traveling north on Ninth Street, just south of Black Butte Boulevard, and turned left (westbound) onto the boulevard.

"We believe the driver may have information related to this investigation," Petersen said in a news release. "We are asking the driver to contact the Redmond Police Department through non-emergency dispatch, 541-693-6911, and ask to speak to an officer regarding RPD Case Report 2022-35567."

The lieutenant added, "RPD would like to remind drivers to remain vigilant, especially at night when it is more difficult to see, and the road conditions are hazardous due to ice and snow. Pedestrians are reminded to wear light-colored or reflective clothing during hours of darkness and to utilize marked and lighted crosswalks whenever possible."