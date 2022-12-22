Shepherd’s House, Redmond church open daytime warming shelter due to extreme cold
Shepherd's House Ministries teamed up with Redmond's Mountain View Fellowship to open a daytime warming shelter Thursday due to the bitterly cold temperatures.
Shepherd's House Ministries teamed up with Redmond's Mountain View Fellowship to open a daytime warming shelter Thursday due to the bitterly cold temperatures.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.