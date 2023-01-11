Redmond minivan driver crashes into parked cars, duplex garage; 3 people injured

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Three people in a minivan were injured and taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after the driver lost control and struck three parked cars and a duplex, police said.

The crash happened around 5:25 p.m. in the 1600 block of Southwest 23rd Street.

Sergeant Allen Speck said the driver lost control for unknown reasons, hitting three unoccupied cars and the duple structure at the joint garage doors. No one in the building was injured.

All three people in the mini-van were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Speck said. The cause of the crash was under investigation.