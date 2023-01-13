Redmond Senior Center to offer next session of ‘Tech Zoomers’ program

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Redmond Senior Center is again partnering with Redmond School District and Meta to offer Tech Zoomers, a technology support program targeted at helping older adults with technology challenges and training.

Meta provided a $10,000 grant to support this year’s program after last year’s initial pilot was a success. Students from Ridgeview High School’s computer science and technology classes and ‘Girls Who Code’ club have volunteered to be a part of the program this year and will be official interns of the Redmond Senior Center.

“This innovative cross-generational program is an amazing way to give Central Oregon seniors the tech support they need while providing important internships for local students, and we’re proud to support it again this year,” said William Marks, community development manager at Meta. “Investing in educational programs like Tech Zoomers is integral to Meta’s mission to connect people on- and off-line and help build community.”

Meta has been part of Central Oregon since breaking ground on its Prineville Data Center in 2010.

Twelve students will partner with seniors to help teach them new skills or provide technological support. Not only will the students gain real-world experience of providing resumes and conducting all necessary prework for an internship or job, but they will also learn valuable lessons through this intergenerational program.

"As a returnee to this program, I have seen just how much of a difference seven highschoolers can make in someone's life whether that is setting up an iPhone or building a website,” said Terran Dearing, a sophomore at Ridgeview High School. “Being part of the Tech Zoomers has been the most rewarding and fulfilling experience. I am lucky to be part of something so great."

The student volunteers are preparing for their official internship with the help of EDCO’s Youth CareerConnect Internship Coordinators.

Josh Davis, a computer science teacher at Ridgeview High School, and the school district lead supporting this program stated, "We are excited at Ridgeview to launch the second year of Tech Zoomers and offer this opportunity to both returning and new students. Year one was a great success, and we are looking forward to building on that to connect even more students and senior citizens within our community."

Annually, the Redmond Senior Center provides over 40,000 hot meals and supports older adults through numerous community activities. During the height of the pandemic, the senior center continued to provide Meals on Wheels for isolated older adults throughout the greater Redmond area and offered a place where older adults could safely connect, obtain services and resources, and participate in programs both in-person and virtual. Programs like Tech Zoomers are critical to increasing connections for older adults.

“Teenagers are the bridge to the digital future, and by helping the elderly navigate technology, they not only bridge the generational gap but also build a more connected and inclusive society,” said Talan Aria and Forrest Hundt, both juniors at Ridgeview High School.

The Redmond Senior Center will host two sessions this spring. The first will be in February and March, and the second will be in April and May. Each session has space for 20-25 interested older adults. Sign up deadlines are Friday, January 20th. Please contact the Redmond Senior Center if you are interested at: kylee@redmondseniors.org or call (541) 548-6325.