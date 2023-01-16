Eight people apply for Redmond City Council vacancy

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Much like the city of Bend recently did, Redmond city councilors soon will interview applicants for a council seat left vacant by a mayor's recent election.

Eight people applied by Friday's deadline for the council seat vacated by Ed Fitch, recently sworn in as mayor.

The applicants are Don Anderson, Charles Baer, Tobias Colvin, Mercedes Cook-Bostick, Anne Graham, Ron Osmundson, Mike Shirtcliff and Lisa Young.

Councilors will conduct interviews in coming weeks, then choose one to fill the seat for the next two years.