Redmond group holding voter education event for upcoming school board election

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Building Redmond's Future, a local political action committee, is hosting an event to educate voters about the role of school board members in the Redmond School District.

The event, which is open to the public, will take place on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 5:30 pm at High Desert Music Hall.

The event will feature a panel of experts who will discuss the responsibilities and duties of school board members, as well as the impact of their decisions on the local education system and the community at large. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and engage in discussions with the panelists.

“As we gear up for the upcoming school board election, it’s important for voters to understand the role of school board members and the impact of their decisions on our children’s education,” said Adam DuQuette, Committee Director of Building Redmond's Future. “We hope that this event will empower voters to make informed decisions when casting their ballots.”

The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available upon purchase. For more information, please contact Adam DuQuette at buildingredmondsfuture@gmail.com.

Building Redmond's Future is a local political action committee dedicated to promoting education and civic engagement in Redmond, Oregon non-partisan politics.