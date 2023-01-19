Public invited to Friday groundbreaking for new NeighborImpact food warehouse; donations sought

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact’s Food Bank is building a new food warehouse, and in celebration of the project, the organization invites the public to attend the groundbreaking ceremony at 9 AM on Friday, at 2303 SW First Street in Redmond.

NeighborImpact’s Food Bank stores and distributes nearly four million pounds of food annually to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. As the hub of the food distribution network in Central Oregon, it is the primary source of food for nearly 60 pantries and emergency food sites in this region.

Even before the sharp increase in hunger due to COVID, the existing 30-year-old warehouse already distributed more pounds of food per square foot than any other food bank in the state’s 21-agency food banking network.

The new 10,691-square-foot warehouse will allow the organization to store roughly 173,300 more pounds of food at any given time. That additional food will provide 138,600 more meals to the fast-growing population of Central Oregonians struggling with food insecurity.

NeighborImpact has secured approximately $4.7 million of the $5 million cost for the new warehouse and would like to recognize the significant financial contributions from Deschutes County, Rep. Jack Zika, M.J. Murdock Trust, Roundhouse Foundation, Oregon Food Bank/USDA, Maybelle Clark MacDonald Fund, Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation, Brewer Family Foundation, Hayes Family Foundation, MDU Foundation, Twin Peaks Foundation, Dutch Bros, St. Charles Foundation, and many individual donors.

Construction of the warehouse will be completed by Pinnacle architecture. The building is projected to be operational by June 2024.

To help NeighborImpact secure the remaining $227,631 needed to complete construction, please visit NeighborImpact.org/give to make a donation and select the “Food Warehouse” designation.

About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org.