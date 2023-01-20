Redmond Cub Scouts Pack 27 to hold annual Pinewood Derby Saturday at Kendall Toyota of Bend showroom

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A 50+ year tradition for Cub Scouts, Redmond’s Pack 27 is holding their annual Pinewood Derby this Saturday at Kendall Toyota of Bend in their showroom!

It is estimated that over 50 million kids have built pinewood derby cars during these 50 years throughout the world. Rules for Pinewood Derby are outlined here: https://www.scoutshop.org/pwd-rules.

Redmond Cub Scouts have been working on designing and building their Pinewood Derby cars over the last month. They’ll check-in their cars for weight and regulation, and make adjustments at the tune-up table as needed at 9 a.m. Then they’ll be off the races on a timed track, kicking off at 10 a.m.!

Awards will be granted for fastest time by age group, judge’s pick and best design around 12:30 p.m.

Kendall Toyota is hosting Pinewood Derby in their showroom as part of their Kendall Cares program. Kendall Cares is designed to give back to our community through memorable and impactful events and initiatives.

In Central Oregon, the Kendall Cares program focuses on supporting children, families, and education, which is why the Cub Scouts are a great organization to partner with.

For more information about Kendall Cares, please visit: kendallgivesback.com