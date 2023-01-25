Redmond councilors appoint hotel manager Tobias Colvin to fill Mayor Ed Fitch’s council seat

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond City Council Tuesday evening unanimously approved Mayor Ed Fitch’s appointment of Tobias Colvin to the council. Colvin will serve out the remaining two years of the council seat vacated by newly elected Mayor Ed Fitch.

"I look forward to serving on City Council and working with the community to successfully navigate the extraordinary change and growth Redmond is currently experiencing,” Colvin said in a city news release Wednesday. “Rapid growth, large-scale civic projects coming in the next few years, and our increasing houseless population, are just a few of the important issues I believe I can lend my skills and voice to.”

Colvin is currently the general manager of the SCP Hotel, formerly the historic New Redmond Hotel, and has worked in the hospitality field for the past twenty-two years.

“Our simple ethos of being healthier, kinder and greener mirrors my own beliefs that we can all work on being better. Better to ourselves, better to each other, and better to the region & resources that we rely on,” noted Colvin.

Colvin and his family moved to Central Oregon in 2017, and he has served on the Redmond Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Redmond Downtown Association, and as chairman of the Downtown Urban Renewal Advisory Committee.

“We had many qualified candidates apply,” remarked Fitch. “After interviewing Mr. Colvin, his keen understanding of public policy and the core issues facing our growing community, in addition to his dedication to solution-oriented service, made him the unanimous choice.”

The appointment is effective immediately. The term expires Dec. 31, 2025.