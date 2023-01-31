Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build 50 more beds for more kids, celebrate new Redmond HQ

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A local nonprofit will celebrate a new location with the construction of 50 beds for kids who don’t have a bed of their own on Friday, Feb. 3 in Redmond.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a national organization that collects the materials and then builds twin beds for kids. The Central Oregon chapter has built about 525 beds so far, and is ready for more.

The celebration will take place at the new headquarters for SHP at EXPION360 at 1266 SW Lake St. The previous donor of space expanded and needed the room. So John Zampose, owner of EXPION360 and Paul Shoun, chief operating officer, came to the rescue with donated space in their building.

Not only are they donating space for SHP’s new facility, they are providing all the materials for a build of 50 beds on February 3. They are even paying their employees to join in the bed building that day.

If you would like to join SHP and help with building the beds, please sign up using their link, bit.ly/shpevent. They will provide a free lunch.

The public is welcome to attend the grand opening at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 3. For more information, contact Joe Myers, chapter president, at (541) 280-7683.