Redmond Airport travelers to board larger planes to some popular destinations this summer

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Airport will be welcoming larger planes this summer on some flights to its most popular destinations, according to airport Manager Zach Bass.

The upgrades include moving to Boeing 737 aircraft, meaning going from the current planes' 76 to 180 seats. They're also known as "mainline" planes, or commercial-size planes you would typically see at an international airport, instead of a regional one.

The destinations set to see an increase in seating capacity are direct flights to Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Los Angeles and San Francisco, Bass said after a trip to Arizona for a meeting where airport officials learn of airlines' plans.

