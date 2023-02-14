Redmond City Council to hold hearing, discuss draft code changes to regulate camping on public property

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Redmond, like others across the state and nation, is struggling to deal with a rising number of homeless, many living on public property or rights of way. City councilors discuss and hold a public hearing Tuesday night to discuss a draft of proposed changes to city code, reflecting recent changes to state law and court rulings.

The council will be considering changes to the code to establish time, place, and manner regulations. These regulations will regulate camping on public property, as well as enforcement of rules governing private property in public rights of way.

Under two new laws state lawmakers passed in 2021, Oregon cities have until July 1 of this year to update their codes to comply. Redmond councilors plan to vote on the camping code changes on Feb. 28.

"I think it's a real issue in almost every community," Mayor Ed Fitch said Tuesday. "It's one we have to address to ensure not only help for those without homes, but also those who live in the community and expect us to deal with this issue in an appropriate manner."

Kelsey McGee spoke with Fitch and City Attorney Keith Leitz to discuss homelessness in Redmond and how the proposed changes will affect those living on the streets and public lands. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

You can read the issue summary and draft ordinance starting on Page 9 of Tuesday night's council agenda packet available here.