Redmond School Board, citizens raise objections as mayor urges allowing marijuana dispensaries

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond School Board this week signed and sent a letter to Mayor Ed Fitch and the City Council, urging them to continue not allowing marijuana dispensaries in the city, citing the drug's negative impacts on youth and families.

The letter cites statistics, such as a large jump in school-age calls to poison control centers regarding marijuana use.

"Restricting access by prohibiting dispensaries in our city is a critical step in keeping drugs out of the hands of young people," the school board wrote.

"I understand the schools' concerns," Fitch told NewsChannel 21 Friday. "You know, obviously, minors having any access to any drugs, including marijuana, is prohibited by law. The fact is, we do have marijuana in Redmond."

"In fact, I've talked to people at the school district that have noted there has been marijuana with teenagers in the school district," the mayor added. "And it's not right. But it doesn't mean that we shouldn't have the ability of people who have a legal right to buy marijuana."

"The prior council made it clear they did not want to discuss whether or not adults in Redmond who had a legal right to purchase marijuana or patients in Redmond who had prescriptions for marijuana to address chronic pain should have the ability to purchase in Redmond," Fitch said.

"Over the years, since it was legalized the city also forfeited hundreds of thousands of revenue that went to the city of Bend instead. That decision to not even discuss it did not mean marijuana is not present in Redmond. It is. It also left the city with no option to consider all viewpoints and see if a reasonable accommodation could not be reached," he added.

Last fall, after his election as mayor, Fitch told NewsChannel 21 there's no reason not to allow marijuana sales in Redmond, as it will bring some revenue to the city.

But he said it's mainly about access, so that residents don't have to drive to Bend or Madras to get medical marijuana prescriptions filled. He said he would be urging the city to "take a balanced approach" on the topic.

Fitch said this week that the topic will be discussed by councilors in the late spring.

Here is the letter sent by the Redmond School Board:

Redmond city councilors also have been receiving testimony from citizens raising similar issues and urging them not to allow marijuana dispensaries.

This letter, submitted to the city, was in the last council meeting's agenda packet:

Kelsey McGee spoke with Fitch to get his reaction to the concerns being raised and find out what the next steps are for the city council. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.