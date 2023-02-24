‘We’re here to advocate for the students’: Redmond School Board urges city not to allow marijuana dispensaries

(Update: Adding video, comments from mayor, Redmond school board chair)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Efforts by Redmond Mayor Ed Fitch to bring marijuana dispensaries to town are being opposed by the school board, who voted unanimously to send a letter to the mayor and city council outlining their concerns.

The board signed and sent a letter to Mayor Ed Fitch and the City Council this week. The letter opposing dispensaries cites the potential for a jump in calls to poison control centers involving students and marijuana.

Mayor Ed Fitch responded to those and other concerns from the school board in a talk with NewsChannel 21 on Friday.

"I understand the schools' concerns," Fitch said. "You know, obviously, minors having any access to any drugs, including marijuana, is prohibited by law."

"But it doesn't meant that we shouldn't have the ability for people who have a legal right to buy marijuana," Fitch said.

He said he supports having marijuana dispensaries in the city on both the north and south sides of town. The previous city leadership, led by Mayor George Endicott, had opposed the idea.

Board Chairman Michael Summers said, "As board members for the school district, we are not here to tell adults what to do. We are here to advocate for the students."

The letter from the board also expresses concerns about the impact of marijuana on the teens' developing brains.

"The teen brain doesn't really formalize until you're 25," Summers said. "And so before then, marijuana can have a serious impact on how you function as a student, as a human."

Summers added that marijuana in the home also means access to marijuana for students. He believes the availability of marijuana increases the need for discipline, due to classroom disruptions.

Fitch is still hopeful a middle ground can be found.

"We may be able to achieve that balance of these different viewpoints," the mayor said. "Allow reasonable access and not have it in the face of the community because we are a very family oriented community. "

The debate is far from over, with people expressing a variety of views when we visited the streets to ask people what they thought.

Redmond resident Rex Poppe said, " I'm okay with it. Just neutral, I guess."

Sisters resident William Waters said, "I don't believe in marijuana dispensaries. I don't think there should be any allowed anywhere. I'm from the '60s, when drugs were illegal. Marijuana is a drug."

The district's also was part of a lawsuit against vape manufacturer JUUL Labs.

Last fall, after his election as mayor, Fitch told NewsChannel 21 there's no reason not to allow marijuana sales in Redmond, as it will bring some revenue to the city.

But he said it's mainly about access, so that residents don't have to drive to Bend or Madras to get medical marijuana prescriptions filled. He said he would be urging the city to "take a balanced approach" on the topic.

Fitch said this week that the topic will be discussed by councilors in the late spring.

Here is the letter sent by the Redmond School Board:

City councilors also have been receiving testimony from citizens at recent meetings, raising similar issues and urging them not to allow marijuana dispensaries.

This letter, submitted to the city, was in the last council meeting's agenda packet: