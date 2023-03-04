Planned Redmond road closures and delays update: Week of March 5-11

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here are the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for the week of March 5-11.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

SW Salmon Ave from SW 31st St to SW 33rd St – Closed Monday, March 6 to Monday, March 20. SW Salmon Ave will be closed from SW 31st St to SW 33rd St for construction of stormwater improvements. Please use detours or an alternate route.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the City as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

