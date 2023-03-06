Special family-friendly groundbreaking event planned Saturday for new Redmond Library

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The public is invited to a special family-friendly groundbreaking event on Saturday for the new Redmond Library.

There will be special activities for kids, community members and more. All attending will have the chance to receive one of 250 bricks saved from the old building, and to share their own memories and photos from the old building, which will be made into a digital exhibit in the new library.

WHAT: Redmond Library groundbreaking – a family-friendly event with story time for kids, a time to hear and collect memories about the previous library building, celebrate the new building, and chance to receive one of 250 bricks from the previous building.

WHEN: March 11, 2023, at noon

WHERE: 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

WHY: To honor the role of the previous library building in the community and celebrate the new state-of-the-art building with more books, digital tools, meeting spaces, work spaces, and areas for youth.

More details on the library project

The Redmond Library is officially under construction after six years of planning and preparation. The new state-of-the-art, 40,000-square-foot library is slated to open in the fall of 2024. A temporary Redmond Library location is now open Monday–Saturday at 2127 S Highway 97 in Redmond.

Redmond’s population has increased more than 225% since the library came into service in 1996. The community now needs a larger space with modern amenities and services for the vibrant Redmond community.

Once completed, the new Redmond Library will feature large and divisible meeting spaces for community use, collaborative and co-working spaces, DIY spaces for creative activities and programs, a dynamic children’s area, a dedicated space for teens and more.

In November 2020, Deschutes County voters supported the Library’s bond measure to expand and improve libraries across the county. In addition to building a new library in Redmond, bond funds are being used to remodel and update existing libraries in Downtown Bend, La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver, as well as for the construction of a new library at Stevens Ranch in east Bend to serve all Deschutes County residents.

Find more information about the Library’s bond-funded projects on its website: www.deschuteslibrary.org/futurelibraries.