Skip to Content
Redmond
By
Published 11:04 AM

New Redmond gym welcomed as a boon for climbing community

Jug Rock Gym

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon's climbing community is embracing Redmond’s new indoor climbing gym this week.

The Jug Rock Gym is located by the airport, on Redmond’s east side. It will be the closest place in proximity to Smith Rock for climbers to practice and train.

The climbing community is strong as Smith Rock is considered the birthplace of modern sport climbing in North America.

News Channel 21's Patrick Priest spoke with gym's co-owner Jake Mulvaney, who says it's a valuable asset.

“Redmond needed it," Mulvaney said. "Redmond has a huge climbing community, but we have to go to Bend to train. And if you get rain or snowed out, or it’s too hot at Smith -- there’s no place to go and work out."

The gym features routes that change weekly, full shower facilities, free weights and plenty of room for friends.

They are hosting a grand opening Saturday, with a visit from Redpoint Climbers Supply, shoe demonstrations, a raffle and more.

Monthly memberships are $65 and day passes are $20. All ages are welcome, but you must have a signed waiver to climb.

Catch Patrick's full story at 5 p.m. on KTVZ

Article Topic Follows: Redmond
Author Profile Photo

Patrick Priest

Patrick Priest is a multimedia journalist and Sunrise Co-Anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content