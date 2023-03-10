New Redmond gym welcomed as a boon for climbing community

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon's climbing community is embracing Redmond’s new indoor climbing gym this week.

The Jug Rock Gym is located by the airport, on Redmond’s east side. It will be the closest place in proximity to Smith Rock for climbers to practice and train.

The climbing community is strong as Smith Rock is considered the birthplace of modern sport climbing in North America.

News Channel 21's Patrick Priest spoke with gym's co-owner Jake Mulvaney, who says it's a valuable asset.

“Redmond needed it," Mulvaney said. "Redmond has a huge climbing community, but we have to go to Bend to train. And if you get rain or snowed out, or it’s too hot at Smith -- there’s no place to go and work out."

The gym features routes that change weekly, full shower facilities, free weights and plenty of room for friends.

They are hosting a grand opening Saturday, with a visit from Redpoint Climbers Supply, shoe demonstrations, a raffle and more.

Monthly memberships are $65 and day passes are $20. All ages are welcome, but you must have a signed waiver to climb.

