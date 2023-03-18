Redmond parks hit by vandalism, graffiti; city upgrading security camera system

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A recent rash of vandalism and graffiti at Redmond city parks comes as the city is preparing to make a major upgrade and expansion to its system of nearly 100 security cameras at various city facilities.

"Crews with the City of Redmond City Parks Division have been faced with an increasing amount of vandalism and graffiti at local park facilities in the past few weeks, forcing them to alter work plans to respond to the damage," the city said in a Facebook posting late Thursday.

“We have a large number of parks and other facilities our crews need to maintain,” said PCF Operations & Maintenance Manager Dusty Hood. “When we keep diverting staff to handle these problems, it limits our ability to complete other planned maintenance projects the public wants to see done.”

Crews have responded to multiple incidents at Sam Johnson Park and American Legion Park in the last two weeks alone.

Redmond Police officers routinely patrol park areas to be a visible presence in an effort dissuade people from vandalism; "unfortunately, it only takes a couple of moments for these acts to occur," the city noted.

The city is asking residents to help by notifying them when they see something out of place or can identify individuals responsible for the damage.

Anyone with information to help identify those who are responsible is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 541-693-6911 and/or submit a vandalism violation online at: https://www.redmondoregon.gov/reportacrime.

At their Feb. 28 meeting, councilors approved a five-year contract with LTT Partners for up to $305,000 in cloud-based security camera hardware and software.

The city's 96 current cameras are on more than a dozen different systems, and much of the hardware has exceeded end-of-life warranties, with limited functionality. The new system, due for completion by mid-year will add 97 new cameras and boost the functionality of 46 existing cameras, at City Hall and Public Works.