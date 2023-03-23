COCC’s Redmond campus to host high schoolers for taste of technical training options

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Students from Redmond’s three high schools will converge on Central Oregon Community College’s Redmond campus on Friday, April 7, for a day of hands-on discovery in the automotive, manufacturing and apprenticeship programs as part of the college’s inaugural “Career and Technical Education Preview Day.”

Planned demos include a look at the automotive program’s Tesla and its advanced driver-assistance system, and experiential discovery in carpentry and metal fabrication, among other sessions, with students rotating through a set of stations. Materials and information about the college’s veterinary tech program will also be shared.

Attendees will tour the campus and enjoy a free lunch, with coordination partnership from the High Desert Education Service District.

“This is our first time offering this CTE-specific preview day at COCC Redmond, and we’re hoping to make it an annual event,” said Amy Ward, director of the Redmond campus. “It’s a great opportunity for our high schoolers here in Redmond to see what’s possible at their local college campus, to explore careers and skills, ask questions and maybe tap into a whole new interest.”

For more information, contact Wendi Worthington, career connected learning systems navigator, at 541-383-7713 or wworthington@cocc.edu.