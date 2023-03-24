City of Redmond road closures and delays: Week of March 26-1

Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for the week of March 26-April 1.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

SW Tamarack Ct at SW 6 th St – Lane closure on Monday, March 27 . SW Tamarack Ct will have a lane closed at SW 6 th St for private development. Please use caution in the area.

at – Lane closure on . SW Tamarack Ct will have a lane closed at SW 6 St for private development. Please use caution in the area. SW Obsidian Ave from SW 15 th St to SW 12 th St – Closed Monday, March 27 to Friday, March 31. SW Obsidian Ave will be closed from SW 15 th St to SW 12 th St for paving. Please use detours or an alternate route.

from to Closed to SW Obsidian Ave will be closed from SW 15 St to SW 12 St for paving. Please use detours or an alternate route. SW Salmon Ave from SW 31 st St to SW 29 th St – Closed Monday, March 27 to Monday, April 10 . SW Salmon Ave will be closed from SW 31 st St to SW 29 th St for construction of stormwater improvements. Please use detours or an alternate route.

from to – Closed to . SW Salmon Ave will be closed from SW 31 St to SW 29 St for construction of stormwater improvements. Please use detours or an alternate route. SW 4th St from SW Evergreen Ave to SW Forest Ave - Closed Tuesday, March 28 to Friday, March 31. SW 4th St will be closed from SW Evergreen Ave to SW Forest Ave for asphalt patching. Please use detour or an alternate route.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

SW 11 th St from SW Indian Ave and SW Veterans Way will have intermittent lane disruptions for concrete ADA work. Please use caution in the area.

from and will have intermittent lane disruptions for concrete ADA work. Please use caution in the area. Crews will be changing seasonal decorative banners on SW Highland Ave from SW 11 th St to Highway 97 and on SW 6 th St from SW Jackpine Ave to SW Highland Ave . Please use caution during intermittent single lane closures.

from to and on from to . Please use caution during intermittent single lane closures. Thermoplastic installation as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections around the City. Please exercise caution during temporary lane closures.

Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the City as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

