Redmond Police seek public tips to find who abandoned 15 cats in totes near edge of Dry Canyon

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Redmond Police turned to the public Tuesday for help finding whoever abandoned 15 cats in totes at a northwest Redmond park, near the edge of the Dry Canyon.

Officers responded around 8 a.m. Monday to Paul Hathaway Park on NW Rockcrest Court, where 10 adult cats and five kittens were left in totes and abandoned near the canyon’s edge, Lt. Jesse Petersen said.

The cats smelled of urine and feces and had no access to food or water, Petersen said, though they also found a suitcase with cat food inside.

The cats were taken to BrightSide Animal Center in Redmond, where they were evaluated, treated and vaccinated by veterinary staff.

The Redmond Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible for abandoning these cats, Petersen said. If you know who the animals, totes or luggage bag belong to, you're asked to notify police by calling Deschutes County's non-emergency number at 541-693-6911, in reference to RPD case #23-8507.

"We would also like to thank the juvenile who reported the abandoned cats and Brightside Animal Shelter for evaluating and treating the cats," Petersen said in a news release.

As a reminder, he said, it is against the law (ORS 167.340, Animal Abandonment) to abandon a domestic animal or equine at a location without providing minimum care. It is also against the law (ORS 167.325 Animal Neglect) to fail to provide minimum care for an animal in a person’s custody/control.

"If you no longer wish to keep your cat or other domestic animal, please call your local animal shelter," the lieutenant said. "They will provide guidance and help you make the best decision for your animal(s)."