New music and camping festival, Cascade Equinox, coming to Redmond Fairgrounds in Sept.

Headliners include Pretty Lights, Goose, Big Wild, Phantogram, Trevor Hall & The Great In-Between

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Seasoned event organizers Gem & Jam and 4 Peaks Presents have joined forces to produce the first-ever Cascade Equinox Festival, a new cross-genre camping festival set to take place at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond from Friday-Sunday, Sept. 22-24.

It's the second big multi-day music festival set to debut at the fairgrounds this year, after the earlier announcement of the 36-acre, three-day FairWell Festival planned for July 21-23.

Here's the rest of the full Cascade Equinox announcement:

Cascade Equinox has unveiled the stacked lineup for its inaugural edition, which boasts more than 50 acts that span the genre spectrum. This eclectic, dynamic lineup reflects the people and scenery that embody the festival’s Central Oregon location, amalgamating a diverse medley of jam, electronic, funk, soul and bluegrass acts.

Last week, the festival began dripping out headliners, starting with electro-soul pioneer Pretty Lights. Following a five-year hiatus, the producer will headline Cascade Equinox Festival as his only Pacific Northwest performance on his Soundship Spacesystem Tour. With nearly two decades of experience flexing his signature, sample-heavy sounds that redefined America’s electronic music scene, Pretty Lights is ready to showcase his vibrant, bass-fueled set to his fans at Cascade Equinox.

Other electronic music heavyweights headlining Cascade Equinox include producer polymath Big Wild, guitar-driven, psychedelic electronic pop duo Phantogram, genre-blending bass act Of The Trees, and boundary-pushing producer/guitarist Emancipator.

Express check-in at the box office.

Inner Circle parking on festival grounds

Express entry into the festival, with dedicated Inner Circle - only entrances

Full time hosts in lounges

Beautiful lounge area with comfortable seating & shade

Complimentary snacks and beverages in the lounges

A designated viewing area at the main stage, with unobstructed views of the performers

Inner Circle Private Bars in viewing areas and lounge

Pop-up experiences

Access to private restrooms

A gift bag with festival merchandise and other surprises

Complimentary Wi-Fi and phone charging stations

Tier 1 GA passes are now sold out. Tier 2 GA passes are still available.

CASCADE EQUINOX FESTIVAL LINEUP

Pretty Lights

Goose

Big Wild

Phantogram

Emancipator

Fruition

Of The Trees

Trevor Hall & The Great In-Between





Dirtwire

Frameworks

Gone Gone Beyond

LP Giobbi

Maddy O’Neal

Manic Focus

Moontricks

Opiuo

Polyrhythmics

The Main Squeeze

Tripp St.





An-Ten-Nae

Christian Martin

Diggin Dirt

Eggy

Free Creatures

High Step Society

Jaenga

Jeff Crosby

Josh Teed

Lespecial

Mz. Worthy

Phyphr

Rose City Band

Small mIllion

Soohan

Talking Dead

Tara Brooks

The Librarian

The Mother Hips

Thought Process

Vincent Antone

Watkins Glen

World's Finest

Yak Attack





Ashley Flynn & The Riveters

Blackstrap Bluegrass

Blü Egyptian

Call Down Thunder

Clear Rivers

Fractal

Game 6

Gbots & The Journeyman

Hillstomp

Honey Don’t

Jahmontree

Jeshua Marshall & The Flood

Joel Chadd

Matt Haze

Oregon Fryer

Skillethead

Steelhead

Swindler

Takimba

The Hasbens

Threedom

Travis Ehrenstrom Band