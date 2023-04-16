Redmond resident wins $2,000 Soroptimist International of Bend’s ‘Live Your Dream Award’

Shenika Cumberbatch-Corpas is inspirational speaker at presentation to Stacy Shaw

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Soroptimist International of Bend has chosen Redmond resident Stacy Shaw as the winner of its annual Live Your Dream Award. Shaw was presented with the $2,000 grant at an event on Saturday. She will be able to use the money to assist her in completing her educational goals.

Much thought is given by SI Bend to an applicant’s circumstances, challenges, goals and financial needs. SI Bend says Ms. Shaw has demonstrated persistence, determination and purpose to achieve her education and make a better life for herself and her three children.

Her path has led her forward from a GED to graduating with honors and two associate degrees from a community college to the university where she is completing her Bachelor of Science degree. Her major is in Public Health, with a minor in Sociology.

Ms. Shaw has been accepted to the Accelerated Graduate Program in Public Health Practice through the College of Public Health and Human Science at Oregon State University. Completion will be in the fall of 2025. While being a full-time parent and student, she has worked as a health strategist for a local public health authority.

To complement Ms. Shaw’s academic field of study, Soroptimist chose Shenika Cumberbatch-Corpas as the inspirational speaker for the presentation. She is a Population Health Specialist II with Mosaic Community Health and holds a Master’s in Public Policy. Population Health Specialists identify common and systematic patterns in the health of specific populations and develop and implement plans to improve the health outcomes and well-being in those populations.

LYDA applications are available each fall online at www.sibend.org. Women who are pursuing their education, financially needy, head of household and enrolled in a certificated educational program are encouraged to apply. A separate local Soroptimist “Live Your Dream Award” is underwritten by Central Electric Cooperative for women who meet the above criteria and who are CEC members in good standing. For more information – www.sibend.org.