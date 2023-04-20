Redmond planned road closures and delays update: Week of April 23-29

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for the week of April 23-29.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

SW 28th St from SW Wickiup Ave to SW Volcano Cir –Closedfrom Monday, April 24 thru Monday, May 8. SW 28th St will be closed from SW Wickiup Ave to SW Volcano Cir for infrastructure improvements. Local access will be available. Please use detours or an alternate route.

NW Canal Blvd from NW Larch Ave to North of the NW Maple Ave Overpass –Single lane closure on Monday, April 24 thru Friday, May 26. NW Canal Blvd will have a single lane closed from NW Larch Ave to just north of the NW Maple Ave overpass for a sewer line replacement. Please follow traffic control flaggers and use caution in the area.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

NW Maple Ct will have lane disruptions for asphalt repairs.

SW Odem Medo Way at SW 17th Pl will have single lane closure during intermittent work for sewer repairs. Please follow traffic control flaggers and use caution in the area.

NE Larch Ave from NE 9th St to NE 5th St will have lane restrictions for manhole and asphalt repairs. Please use caution in the area.

SW 11th St at SW Veterans Way will be closed for concrete ADA work. Please use detours or alternate route.

NW Maple Ave at NE 5th St will have lane closures for asphalt repair. Please follow traffic control flaggers and use caution in the area.

Thermoplastic installation as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections around the City. Please exercise caution during temporary lane closures.

Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the City as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Fire hydrant flow testing will be occurring at certain locations in the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes. Please use caution in areas where water runoff occurs.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.