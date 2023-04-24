Redmond Proficiency Academy’s thespian troupe excels at Oregon Thespian Festival in Ashland

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Redmond Proficiency Academy’s thespian troupe competed in the annual Oregon Thespian State Festival from April 13-15 in Salem, where they earned awards and advancement to the International Thespian Festival.

The State Festival is the signature event for Oregon thespians, attended by over 1,500 theater students and teachers from around the state and features main stage productions, dozens of one act plays, workshops and presentations.

“Watching RPA take the mainstage at State for two group pieces was incredible,” said RPA Theatre Director Kate Torcom. “It is such an empowering opportunity for our students, and it was undeniably well deserved.”

RPA’s thespian troupe showcased for large group musical and group acting, the only school in the competition to showcase (perform before the entire festival) with more than one piece. Their appearance at the state festival marks the sixth straight year they have showcased, an unmatched accomplishment for schools in Central Oregon.

The troupe earned Superior Rankings for each category they competed in: Large Group Musical, Small Group Musical, Group Acting, Solo Acting, Solo Musical and Costume Design.

“State was absolutely amazing. This was my last opportunity to participate, and it was life-changing,” said senior Lydia Carter. “I have never felt closer to my troupe, and it was such a great way to commemorate my last year of high school with RPA Theatre.”

About Redmond Proficiency Academy

Redmond Proficiency Academy is a tuition-free public charter school located in Redmond. RPA serves over 900 students from grades 6th-12th throughout Central Oregon. With an innovative and personalized proficiency-based collegiate model, RPA provides dynamic pathways to success for all students.