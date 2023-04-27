Redmond planned road closures and delays: Week of April 30-May 6

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays update for the week of April 30-May 6.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

SW 24th St from SW Salmon Ave to SW Timber Ave – Closed Monday, May 1 thru Thursday, May 4. SW 24th St will be closed from SW Salmon Ave to SW Timber Ave for asphalt paving. Please use detours or an alternate route.

*SPECIAL EVENT CLOSURES:

Saturday, May 6 starting at 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., participants in the Bend Beer Chase will be running throughout the Redmond area. Please use extra caution around participants and at pedestrian crossings where special event signs are located.

ONGOING CLOSURES:

SW 28th St from SW Wickiup Ave to SW Volcano Cir – Closedthru Monday, May 8.

NW Canal Blvd from NW Larch Ave to North of the NW Maple Ave Overpass – Single lane closure thru Friday, May 26.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

NW Maple Nut Ct will have lane disruptions for asphalt repairs.

SW Odem Medo Way at SW 17th Pl will have single lane closure during night work for sewer repairs. Please follow traffic control flaggers and use caution in the area.

NE Larch Ave from NE 9th St to NE 5th St will have lane restrictions for manhole and asphalt repairs. Please use caution in the area.

SW 11th St at SW Veterans Way will be closed for concrete ADA work. Please use detours or alternate route.

Routine sewer line and stormwater cleanouts will be occurring throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Thermoplastic installation as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections around the City. Please exercise caution during temporary lane closures.

Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the City as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Fire hydrant flow testing will be occurring at certain locations in the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes. Please use caution in areas where water runoff occurs.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.