Redmond Airport offers TSA PreCheck enrollment

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Redmond Municipal Airport is pleased to offer a TSA Pre✓® enrollment event in the Airport Main Terminal next week, Monday-Friday, May 1-5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Enrollment will be held in the Main Terminal between the Dancing River Marketplace/Gift Shop and the Airport West entrance. Please pre-register online at www.identogo.com or call the customer service line at (844) 321-2124.

TSA Pre✓® is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a smart and efficient screening experience. TSA Pre✓® travelers do not have to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts. Today, TSA Pre✓® has more than 450 lanes at 200+ U.S. airports.

The TSA Pre✓® application program allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to directly apply for TSA Pre✓®. Once approved, travelers will receive a “Known Traveler Number” (which needs to be added to a traveler’s airline profile and reservations) and will have the opportunity to utilize TSA Pre✓® lanes at select security checkpoints when flying on the 50 carriers that currently participate in TSA Pre✓®.

To complete the application process, travelers will need to bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status (i.e., a valid driver’s license or U.S. passport). Fingerprinting for a background check will be processed on-site. The in-person application fee is $78 (valid for 5 years) and can be paid by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.

For more information and to participate in this local TSA Pre✓® enrollment event, please go to: https://www.identogo.com/precheck to access the application page or visit the RDM website at www.flyrdm.com.