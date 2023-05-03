Fire tears through Redmond self-storage business; 13 units burn

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire most likely tied to improper disposal of burning materials tore through 13 units of a Redmond self-storage business late Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. at Yew Ave. Self Storage, in the 2300 block of SW Yew Court, Redmond Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Fiero said. Crews arrived to find the fire spreading to several storage units.

A total of 21 firefighters were called in, with mutual-aid assistance by Bend Fire & Rescue, Jefferson County Fire & EMS and Cloverdale Fire.

Losses were estimated at $280,000 to the structure and $130,000 to the contents.

Fiero said a security camera helped investigators determine the unit where the fire began. He said it was probably caused by improper disposal of burning materials, but fire investigators were told two different possible causes by the owner of the originating unit, and the severity of the fire left them unable to confirm the exact cause.