Redmond Airport still lacks direct Portland flights — and a round-trip via Seattle could cost you $1,100

But price drops significantly if booked well in advance, frequent flier says

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond Airport lost its direct flights to and from Portland in recent years, and one frequent flier attests that it can get mighty expensive to fly there via Seattle.

Bend resident Michael Case told NewsChannel 21 that his most recent round-trip to PDX by going first to Sea-Tac cost was $836, while also booking 12 days in advance.

Case says that ever since the pandemic and related pilot shortages ended direct RDM-PDX flights in 2020, the cost of a round-trip ticket to fly from Redmond to Seattle and then to Portland have been outrageous, compared to pre-pandemic levels.

According to flights.google.com, the cost of a flight to PDX via Seattle from RDM for Saturday, May 13 to Wednesday, May 17 will cost a passenger around $1,100. Meanwhile, that trip from Saturday, June 3 to Wednesday June 7 only costs about $257 round-trip.

We reported just over a year ago about the end of Alaska Airlines' direct Portland flights, and Airport Director Zachary Bass said they hoped the flight option would return in 2023.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is speaking with Bass about why flights are so expensive when not booked farther out, whether he knows if direct PDX flights will return and what travelers' best options are if there continues to be no direct flights to Oregon's biggest city.

He has also reached out to Alaska Airlines for any update they might have.

