Skip to Content
Redmond
By
Published 11:59 AM

Redmond Airport still lacks direct Portland flights — and a round-trip via Seattle could cost you $1,100

flights.google.com
The cost of a round-trip ticket from RDM to SEA and then to PDX is over $1,000 this weekend.
rdm.flight.prices
flights.google.com

But price drops significantly if booked well in advance, frequent flier says

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond Airport lost its direct flights to and from Portland in recent years, and one frequent flier attests that it can get mighty expensive to fly there via Seattle.

Bend resident Michael Case told NewsChannel 21 that his most recent round-trip to PDX by going first to Sea-Tac cost was $836, while also booking 12 days in advance.

Case says that ever since the pandemic and related pilot shortages ended direct RDM-PDX flights in 2020, the cost of a round-trip ticket to fly from Redmond to Seattle and then to Portland have been outrageous, compared to pre-pandemic levels.

According to flights.google.com, the cost of a flight to PDX via Seattle from RDM for Saturday, May 13 to Wednesday, May 17 will cost a passenger around $1,100. Meanwhile, that trip from Saturday, June 3 to Wednesday June 7 only costs about $257 round-trip.

We reported just over a year ago about the end of Alaska Airlines' direct Portland flights, and Airport Director Zachary Bass said they hoped the flight option would return in 2023.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is speaking with Bass about why flights are so expensive when not booked farther out, whether he knows if direct PDX flights will return and what travelers' best options are if there continues to be no direct flights to Oregon's biggest city.

He has also reached out to Alaska Airlines for any update they might have.

Mayfield's report is coming up tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

Article Topic Follows: Redmond

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Mayfield

Blake Mayfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content