Pros, cons of marijuana dispensaries were back on the front burner at Redmond City Council workshop

(Update: Adding comments from workshop)

Public weighs in after invited law enforcement, other officials speak

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond City Council returned to the controversial topic of whether to allow marijuana dispensaries at a two-hour workshop Tuesday evening at City Hall, hearing from members of the public and some invited guests.

Twice before, city leaders have turned down marijuana dispensaries. But with a new, yet familiar mayor, Ed Fitch, who has long supported allowing them, the issue returned for more council discussion.

Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels told councilors that dispensary operators have been cooperative with law enforcement and that while there's no evidence they sell to juveniles, the issue they have seen is that those over 21 can provide it to those who are underage.

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz also said dispensary operators had been very cooperative in helping enforce laws against illegal marijuana grows. He cited call volumes to dispensaries as similar to liquor stores, usually issues nearby and not at the stores themselves.

Bend Chief Financial Officer Sharon Wojda noted that the voter-approved 3% retail tax on legal marijuana sales brought in a peak revenue of $1.5 million a couple years ago, far more than the $200,000 or so in state shared revenue that year, but said revenues were down this year as a drop in prices impacts revenues, despite steady sales volumes.

When public comment time came, there were some speakers urged allowing dispensaries for valid uses legal in the state, but several others, including the chair of the Redmond School Board, strongly urged not allowing them, citing the various negative impacts of today's much more potent marijuana on its users and those around them.

Redmond School Board Chair Michael Summers read a letter from the board strongly urging not allowing dispensaries and to take a stand against drugs that "destroy lives and families."

Fitch spoke with NewsChannel 21 earlier Tuesday, reaffirming his stance on Redmond allowing marijuana dispensaries.

"I do think adults who have the right to purchase marijuana should have that right to do it in their home community," the mayor said. "I also agree that people who have it for medical purposes shouldn't have to drive to another town to get basically a medicine for themselves."

City councilors Cat Zwicker and Kathryn Osborne also gave their thoughts to NewsChannel 21 ahead of Tuesday's workshop which will be livestreamed from the city council's agenda page.

Zwicker told us, "It's just like alcohol. If you're bringing something into your community, do you have the wherewithal and means to take care of the problems that it might bring with it? Whether that's public safety or behavioral mental health beds? So I think it's a lot bigger conversation than just tonight."

Osborne said, "This is one of those topics that can really get a community talking. And we want to talk, we want to be transparent with our community. So I just want to share that I am grateful to those that are sharing information and data with us."

We also spoke with Councilor Clifford Evelyn on the phone. He said he was looking forward to public discussion, and learning more about the effects marijuana has had in other Central Oregon communities.

Redmond opted out of the statewide program when Oregon legalized recreational use of marijuana, noting that city code says businesses must comply with federal law as well as state and local -- and marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, staff said in the workshop's issue summary (in full below).

Along with public testimony, the council heard from a panel of invited guests, including Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz, Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels and OLCC's Bend office manager Lori Sharp.

No action was requested of councilors at the workshop, and Fitch ended the session by saying they will take all the input into consideration at a future meeting when they decide "what to do, if anything."