Redmond Farmers Market returns June 15 with expanded location at Centennial Park

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Redmond Farmer's Market returns this summer, and it's bringing an exciting blend of flavors, fun, and community spirit to Centennial Park in Downtown Redmond.

From June 15 to September 14, locals and visitors alike can experience the best of what Central Oregon has to offer every Thursday from 3-6 p.m. With an expanded location at Centennial Park, this year's market promises to be bigger, livelier, and more festive than ever before.

The Redmond Farmer's Market is dedicated to supporting local farms and promoting the importance of eating delicious and healthy foods. With a wide variety of locally grown and handmade products, including fresh produce, artisanal foods, and crafted items, the market showcases the exceptional talents and offerings of the region.

In addition to the incredible array of products, the Redmond Farmer's Market is a family-friendly event that values community engagement and education. Visitors can enjoy live music performances each market day from local bands and musicians.

A notable highlight of the market is its commitment to accessibility and inclusivity. The Redmond Farmer's Market gladly accepts the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), making fresh, local foods accessible to low-income individuals and families.



Additionally, the Redmond Farmer's Market is excited to partner with the Farmers Market Fund to offer the Double Up Food Bucks program. This program provides free matching funds for SNAP participants to purchase healthy, locally-grown fruits and vegetables. For every dollar spent on SNAP-eligible foods at the market, Double Up Food Bucks participants receive an additional dollar to spend on regionally grown produce.

Join us at the Redmond Farmer's Market, where community, flavor, and connection come together. Be a part of a gathering that supports local farms, celebrates healthy eating, and creates lasting memories.

For more information, please visit our website at redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com