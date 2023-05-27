Planned Redmond road closures and delays: week of May 28-June 3

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here are the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for the week of May 28-June 3.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURE:

SW 24th St from SW Salmon Ave to SW Timber Ave – Closed Tuesday, May 30 thru Friday, June 2. SW 24th St will be closed from SW Salmon Ave to SW Timber Ave for asphalt paving. Please use detours or an alternate route.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

SW 6th St from NW Hemlock Ave to SW Glacier Ave will have lane closures during banner replacements and annual crosswalk staining. Please use caution in the area.

SW Canal Blvd at SW Veterans Way will have lane closures during concrete ADA work. Please use caution or alternate routes.

SW 27th St from SW Wickiup Ave to S Canal Blvd will have intermittent closures for asphalt repairs. Please use detours or alternate routes.

SW Indian Ave from SW 11th St to SW Veterans Way will be closed for concrete ADA work. Please use detours or an alternate route.

NE Larch Ave from NE 9th St to NE 5th St will have lane disruptions for asphalt repairs. Please use caution in the area.

Routine sewer line and stormwater cleanouts will be occurring throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Thermoplastic installation as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections around the City. Please exercise caution during temporary lane closures.

Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the City as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Fire hydrant flow testing will be occurring at certain locations in the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes. Please use caution in areas where water runoff occurs.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.