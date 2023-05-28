Redmond Proficiency Academy graduates 153 seniors from Class of 2023

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – During commencement ceremonies held on Wednesday, May 24, Redmond Proficiency Academy graduated 153 seniors from the Class of 2023, including 33 valedictorians.

“Graduation is hands down my favorite time of the year, as it’s the culmination of years of hard work for our graduates and an opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments and growth at RPA,” Executive Director Jon Bullock said.

“The Class of 2023 is truly exceptional, and while we’re proud of their many academic honors, awards, scholarships, we’re most pleased that our graduates embraced their time at RPA and created an individualized educational path that worked for them.”

Commencement speakers included Valedictorians Bodie Dachtler, Doris Nash, Delaney Lutz, Benjamin Barrie, Elijah Espino and Sarah Eng-Kryston.

Senior Samantha Maragas sang the National Anthem for the ceremonies. Two groups of students performed during the Rose Ceremony, the first group included senior Abigail Busch on vocals. They performed “When We Were Young” by Adele. The RPA student band,Vinvan, with seniors Vincenzo Barraco, Vanya Crumrine and Anne McCook, performed an original song titled “Hands of Gold.” The song was written by Barraco and Crumrine.

Class of 2023 Valedictorians: Aaron James Affeldt, Elizabeth Jolene Albin, Caylie Lexus Alderman, Benjamin Lewis Napoleon Barrie, Ryder Anton Byrnes, Cecilia Grace Clark,

Vanya Leigh Crumrine, Bodie Samuel Dachtler, Taylor Marie Dann, Erin Michele Decker, Jarren DeWhitt, Sarah May Eng-Kryston, Elijah Kayden Espino, Clayten Mair Heuberger,

Blakeley Hadlee Howland, Shayla Angelina Stites Jayne, Gabriela Morgan Jimenez, Naya Ann Lewis, Richard Grey Louvar, Ty David Love, Delaney Abigail Lutz, Anne Barenger McCook, Brighton Messner, Doris Hayden Nash, Savannah-Rae Carter Louise Nivison,

Jackson Paul Patron, Meghan Elizabeth Pieper, Fedeline Desulme Short, Oberline Jozil Short, Calvin Baillie Stelzer, Carter Paul Wentzel, Liam Koa Windhamsmith and Victoria Lynora Yates.

The newly graduated seniors are off to local colleges, Oregon universities, colleges around the country, trade schools, the military and various careers. The RPA Class of 2023 earned a combined $5 million in scholarships with over $68,000 coming from local scholarships, and $729K from local, state and national scholarships.

In addition to the ceremonies on May 24, RPA produced a digital ceremony which can be viewed here: RPA’s 2023 Commencement Ceremony.

About Redmond Proficiency Academy

Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) is a tuition-free public charter school located in Redmond. Now in its 14th year, RPA serves over 900 students from grades 6th-12th throughout Central Oregon. With an innovative and personalized proficiency-based collegiate model, RPA provides dynamic pathways to success for all students.