Before group sunsets, Redmond’s Spirit Foundation makes final round of donations

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond Spirit's Foundation, which announced earlier this year it was closing its operation after five years of financial assistance to nonprofits and individuals, has announced the five recipients of one final ground of grant-making.

"Congratulations to the recipients of the Redmond's Spirit Foundation final donations. And thank you to all of the applicants," they said. "With so much good work going on, and so much need, this was a tough process and decision.

Redmond Senior Center will receive $500 to purchase durable equipment for their new commercial kitchen. The equipment will save on labor costs to prepare the meals they serve on-site as well as the meals they deliver to older adults and persons with disabilities in their homes.

Preschool/Pre-K at St. Thomas Academy will receive $1,500 to set-up a calming sensory space in the new modular building. The equipment will serve preschool and pre-k students, and will be especially important for students who need a separate space to help them regulate their big emotions.

Rimrock Trails Treatment Services will receive $1,500 for the Kiefer Magical Legacy Fund which supports mental health awareness programs and events, ensuring local individuals and families have access to mental health services, no matter their financial circumstances.

Redmond Kiwanis will receive $1,000 to put towards a major project in partnership with Redmond Area Parks and Recreation District for outdoor amenities at the future rec center. The project intends to include playground equipment, athletic fields, outdoor lighting, workout equipment, and more.

Hospice of Redmond will receive $1,000 for Camp Sunrise, a three-day children's grief camp. "Donations and grants give us the chance to continue each year to serve and support grieving children with the support they need."

"Thank you again to everyone who makes Redmond such a special community and to Redmond's Spirit Foundation donors, supporters, and applicants!" the group said.