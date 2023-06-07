Venardos Circus rolls into Redmond for 9-day run of show-stopping performances under a new, larger tent

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Venardos Circus and its "Let's Build a Dream" tour has again made its way to Redmond for a nine-day run at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

Opening night is Thursday with colorful outfits, a wide-range of performances, and a brand new tent that will help showcase the different aerial acts. Tickets for general admission start at $16.95 for youth under age 12 and $27.95 for adults. The circus is animal-free and parking is also free when you arrive.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with a juggler to see his tricks before the big show begins and how he got into the circus. She will also be asking around downtown Bend to see if people are going to be making their way to the circus. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Here is their full press release:

Back by popular demand the Venardos Circus (veh-NARR-dos), a Broadway-style animal-free circus, is headed back to Redmond! The show will be held at Deschutes County Fairgrounds, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond, OR 97756, with its all-new “Let’s Build a Dream” Tour from June 8 - 18.

This season, the wondrous Venardos Circus cast will take audiences on a journey under the big top as it unveils a fresh, magical and all-new experience for fans. The show features an original score, amazing performers, stunning lighting, and dazzling costumes.

The 2023 Venardos Circus is traveling with a new, custom-crafted, Italian-made red-and-white striped tent that offers expanded seating around a central stage for an immersive experience. There is truly not a bad seat in the house! The magnificent tent will be set up the day prior to opening night.

“Our cast and crew is thrilled to return to Redmond with our brand-new show,” said ringmaster and producer Kevin Venardos. “This story promises to amaze and inspire and may even tug at a few heartstrings. It takes heart, courage and tenacity to build a dream, but the outcome can be beautiful. That’s the message we hope to convey and share with the people of Redmond and the surrounding area.”

Guests can expect to be transported back in time to the center ring of a centuries-old tradition, but one that has been reinvented for the next generation. Show schedule will be as follows:

· Thursday, June 8 – 7:00 p.m. OPENING NIGHT!

· Friday, June 9 – 7:00 p.m.

· Saturday, June 10 – 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m.

· Sunday, June 11 – 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m.

· Wednesday, June 14 – 7:00 p.m.

· Thursday, June 15 – 7:00 p.m.

· Friday, June 16 – 7:00 p.m.

· Saturday, June 17– 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m.

· Sunday, June 18 – 11:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.

Tickets: General Admission tickets starting at $16.95 for youth under age 12 and $27.95 for adults. One babe in arms is admitted free with each paying adult. (One year old or younger per paying adult seated on a lap). Premier Gallery Reserved seating is available for premium pricing. Please visit www.Liveyourcircusdream.com.

In the new larger tent, fans will still enjoy the intimate feel and proximity to the performers but with enhanced views of aerial acts due to the taller design of the tent. The VIP Experience will offer assigned seating closest to the stage with guests escorted to their positions, provided with a special swag bag, and awarded with other special experiences. Premier Gallery seating will occupy a multi-tier riser to provide greater visibility.

The circus performers are also the crew in this traveling tour, much like the original circus tradition. There are no animals in Venardos Circus.

Parking is free. Festive preshow entertainment begins an hour prior to showtime. Concessions available when doors open. Classic circus treats like fresh popcorn, cotton candy, house-made all-natural pink lemonade, packaged candy, and more are available for presale online or in the tent. Complete show schedule available at www.VenardosCircus.com.

What to expect on site:

· Parking area is flat so there is easy handicap access between the lot and the tent.

· Concessions are available but we encourage guests to order online when purchasing tickets. Contactless payment options available.

· The main event lasts approximately 90 minutes, with a brief intermission.

About Venardos Circus:

The Venardos Circus, a unique Broadway-Style Circus performance, has been touring the U.S. since its debut at the L.A. County Fair in 2014. It is reinventing the American Circus tradition for a new generation with Broadway-style flair, bringing joy to people across the U.S. Theatre lovers and nostalgic circus fans alike will appreciate the intimate experience and sentimental way the show pays homage to circus traditions through the lens of high-quality entertainment for a modern family audience.