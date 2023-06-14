Redmond City Council draws support in hate crime’s wake, but 10-year-old’s message shows there’s ‘work to do’

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A recent, disturbing hate crime in Redmond brought a large crowd to the City Council meeting Tuesday night to support the mayor and a Black city councilor who were the targets, and to decry racism. But a 10-year-old fourth-grader made clear that the problem is more pervasive than many would like to think.

It was the council's first public comment period since a dead raccoon and intimidating note targeting Mayor Ed Fitch and City Councilor Clifford Evelyn, the only Black on the council, were left at the front door of Fitch's law office early last week. Police are still looking for the culprit.

While Evelyn thanked the many who had written and showed up in support of him, the mayor and councilors and to speak out against racism, he also said the incident was just the latest sign that no matter what many want to believe, “systematic racism is alive and well in certain pockets of Redmond and Central Oregon.”

“Redmond will not, I repeat will not be the city recognized by hate and discrimination, but instead for a family-friendly environment for all the citizens who live, work and visit here," Evelyn said. "It's time to move forward, because we have work to do."

Just how much work was evident when 10-year-old Gavin went to the microphone, reading from a handwritten statement and saying that even when black people are showing respect, “we still get treated like crap.”

Gavin said he “felt like I belonged” at the school he attended in third grade, but now, in the fourth grade, “a lot of people have been calling me the N-word, or a monkey – even black boy. One girl said, ‘I would hate you, but that’s called animal abuse.’”

“We should not get treated like this,” the 10-year-old said, drawing applause when he finished speaking – and this time, Fitch didn’t admonish the crowd for doing so, saying it was okay.

You can watch his and others' comments in the video posted on the city council meeting page.