After ‘brave’ Redmond 10-year-old tells of racist insults, school district says it ‘wants all students to feel safe’

'We want to know. We take it very seriously'

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A few days after a 10-year-old fourth-grader told Redmond city councilors of frequent racist remarks by fellow students, the Redmond School District issued a statement Friday regarding the efforts it has made about such issues, headlined: "We want all students to feel safe."

Here is the district's statement, in full:

On Tuesday evening, a brave student from Redmond School District spoke out about his experience with racism at a city council meeting to bring awareness to an issue that many may not know is happening in our own community.

“It is the right of every student to feel safe and welcome in our schools,” said Dr. Charan Cline, RSD superintendent, in response to hearing Gavin’s story.

Thankfully, Gavin and his family communicated with his school about the harmful language that he described in his testimony, when it occurred. Gavin’s parents contacted the school to let them know that inappropriate name calling was happening on and around school grounds, during recesses and while walking to and from school.

After talking to the families, the elementary school counselor taught additional guidance lessons to all students about treating everyone with respect.

The counselor provides regular lessons to elementary students that range from topics of respecting each other’s differences, bullying and teasing, and what is in someone’s circle of control.

The students also receive “CharacterStrong” lessons, which focus on engagement, well-being, and belonging. A character trait is focused on each month and teachers talk to students each morning about how they can implement that trait into their daily lives.

School Counselor Lisa Rhoades said that she works with students to help them understand what the difference between joking, teasing, and bullying is. She also teaches students that bullying can be physical, emotional, verbal, and cyber. What Counselor Rhoades says is really important, is teaching students to have a voice and what that looks like.

“We tell them to say, ‘I’m asking you to stop’ and if they don’t stop, go tell an adult. If you still feel bullied or discriminated against, keep telling.” Rhoades said.

Rhoades also has an anonymous mailbox where students can leave notes if something happened that they are too embarrassed to talk about.

“We want to know. We take it very seriously,” said Rhoades.

While the district strives to create an inclusive environment for all students, there is still work to be done. This year, the district ran a “Kindness Campaign” in all of the schools, encouraging students to be kind to one another. In December, the district also organized in-person listening sessions to try to capture an accurate picture of what students and families of color are experiencing in the district.

“We will continue to try to improve student relationships and build an inclusive environment,” Dr. Cline added.

If your family or any student is experiencing racism in the school district, please contact the building principal immediately.

The Redmond School District’s mission is “providing a supportive, inclusive, empowering and academically rich learning environment that inspires and engages students, staff, and community.”