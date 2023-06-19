‘Rehearse the unimaginable’: C.O. agencies plan mass casualty drill Wednesday at Elton Gregory Middle School

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Law enforcement and fire agencies from across Central Oregon, in cooperation with the Redmond School District and several other partner organizations, are conducting a mass casualty drill Wednesday at Redmond's Elton Gregory Middle School.

Redmond Police Lieutenant Jesse Petersen said Monday that roadways in the area will be closed starting at 7 a.m., with limited access granted to residents and businesses directly affected by the closure of NW Upas Avenue between 10th and 15th streets.

Notifications to affected residences and businesses were made last week, and reader boards will be erected in the area advising others.

"The purpose of the training is to rehearse the unimaginable, so we and all associated stakeholders can be better prepared in the event an actual mass casualty incident occurs in our community," Petersen said in Monday's announcement.

During the training, a large first responder presence will be visible to passers-by, he advised. In November 2018, Redmond Police and Redmond School District conducted a similar training event at Obsidian Middle School.

Students and staff from the Redmond School District will be assisting by role-playing, and Central Oregon fire agencies will rehearse transporting a large number of injured people. Additionally, school buses will be used to transport the non-injured to the reunification center.

"It is the vision of the Redmond Police Department to make Redmond the safest community in Oregon," Petersen wrote. "This training will help us to respond better should an incident of this nature ever occur."