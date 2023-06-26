Bend’s Avid Cider announces it will move production to new, larger space in Redmond

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Avid Cider announced Monday that they will be relocating their production facility to a larger space in Redmond. The move comes as part of Avid’s ongoing expansion efforts as a result of the 2022 partnership with Blake's Hard Cider of Michigan.

The Redmond production facility is currently occupied by Silver Moon Brewing, with the transition expected to be completed by November. Avid Cider will take over the existing 15,000-square-foot production facility in Redmond, which includes a sizable tank farm to produce exciting new products.

"We're so excited to move into a fantastic new production facility," said Avid Cider's CEO and Co-Founder, Samantha Roberts. "This move will allow us to increase our production capacity and continue to meet the growing demand for our ciders and Seven Peaks Seltzer brand. We look forward to working with the team at Silver Moon Brewing to ensure a smooth transition and continued success." she continued. Avid plans to keep all current production employees and will plan to hire additional roles within the company as operations expand.

The facility changes come at a perfect time for both organizations as Avid looks to ramp up production capabilities and as Silver Moon focuses on better synergy and efficiencies with operations at a single location.

“Transitioning into a 15,000 square foot production facility will not only expand our capacity, but it allows us to elevate our quality, streamline efficiencies, and amplify our overall production at Avid Cider Co.” said Avid Cider’s Operations Manager Scott Krug.

“This will allow us to continue producing our high-quality cider for not only our friends and followers in Central Oregon, but the Pacific Northwest and beyond.” he continued.

The transition is expected to be completed by November of this year. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Marketing Manager Finn Leahy added, "Now in our 10th year as a craft cidery, the move will play a critical role in streamlining our operations and increasing the availability of our product throughout the Pacific Northwest and other distribution territories. The city of Bend remains core to our identity as a cidery and will still house our taproom space in Bend for all to enjoy."

Now in their 10th year as a cidery, Avid Cider was founded as a result of dissatisfaction with the lack of variety and excessively dry or cloyingly sweet ciders available in the marketplace in 2013. They saw the opportunity to create hard cider that better balances the elements of a flavor profile and satiates our thirst for a cider that is “just right.” They are on a mission to bring out the best of the Northwest with their clean, natural, and locally sourced cider.